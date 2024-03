In many parts of the world, football is a huge part of the culture there. For example, in the UK, tiny clubs dominate their local communities. Likewise, numerous countries come to a standstill when major soccer competitions are taking place. CF Montréal, formerly known as the Montreal Impact, could have a similar effect, particularly if the club continues to invest in star players from abroad.

Montreal Impact have snapped up some huge names

In order to help grow the popularity of the sport in the city and become even more of a community asset in the process, Montreal Impact’s hierarchy have invested in a number of notable stars over the years. A winner of the Canadian Cup five times, the clubs’ fans have also been treated to a number of swashbuckling displays, some of which featured household names pulling the strings.

Montreal's dedicated supporters have been able to witness the same Premier League players they've watched on television turning out for their beloved club. As such, snapping up players from England is a real coup that excites fans.

Luckily, for Montreal’s dedicated supporters, the club’s reach extends far beyond the UK, with a number of established professionals joining the Impact over the years. If the largest city in Canada’s Québec province is to become even more captivated by the beautiful game, though, then acquiring the services of some familiar faces once again is a must.

With that in mind, let’s remember some of the best marquee additions the club has pulled off in more recent times.

Alessandro Nesta

Speaking of players outside of the Premier League, Italian legend Alessandro Nesta was a huge name the club managed to lure in 2012. Nesta enjoyed a glittering career in Europe before moving to Montreal Impact, with the iconic defender winning the World Cup with Italy and also lifting the Champions League twice with Italian giants, AC Milan. His season-and-a-half turning out for Montreal Impact was certainly a memorable one.

Didier Drogba

Easily one of the Premier League’s greatest ever strikers, Didier Drogba is a Chelsea icon who is also widely regarded as Montreal Impact’s greatest ever player. The all-time top scorer and former captain of the Ivory Coast was unplayable on his day, resulting in him steering Chelsea to a momentous Champions League win in 2012, while also winning the Premier League title on multiple occasions. Drogba has also been named African Footballer of the Year twice. The deadly foward showcased his immense abilities during his time in Montreal, scoring 21 goals in 33 games.

Marco Di Vaio

Back to another Italian legend now in the shape of Marco Di Vaio, yet another goal machine who used to hold the record as the clubs’ highest ever goal scorer with 34 goals in 76 games. The former Lazio, Juventus, Genoa, and Bologna goal-getter was a reliable presence for Montreal Impact. He helped create the type of excitement that helped grow the club exponentially at the time.

Ignacio Piatti

The player who overtook Marco Di Vaio in the scoring ranks to become to the clubs’ top scorer, Ignacio Piatti is another star man fans of the club will always remember fondly. Playing in the top divisions of Argentina and France throughout most of his career, Piatti’s quality was evident from the offset, particularly in front of goal, where he managed to score 66 times for the club in 135 appearances.