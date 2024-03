Just 27% of Quebecers have a positive opinion of the CPC leader.

Quebec is still the most anti-Pierre Poilievre province in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 38% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, including just 1 in 4 people in Quebec (27%), where positive sentiments towards the CPC leader are lowest.

The provinces where Poilievre is most favoured are Saskatchewan (56%) and Alberta (53%).

Overall, a minority of Canadians in all age groups, income and education levels have a favourable opinion of Pierre Poilievre. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

“The early 2024 news cycle has provided plenty of grist for Poilievre’s mill as he continues to grind away at a government he calls ‘corrupt’. However, while he holds onto a fervent Conservative base and has attracted new supporters fed up with Trudeau, he’s made fewer strides charming the rest of the electorate. 2 in 5 (38%) say they have a favourable view of Poilievre, equal to the proportion who said the same in the previous two quarters and little changed from initial assessments when he won the CPC leadership in Sept. 2022. More than half (52%) of Canadians say they view Poilievre negatively.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 28 to March 4, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 3,908 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

