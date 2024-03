Presented in partnership with Cult MTL, this is Season 4, Episode 1 of Beyond the Plate.

Joe Beef x Beyond the Plate: Chef Benji Greenberg takes us ice-fishing and cooks up a feast

Beyond the Plate, a series celebrating Montreal‘s finest chefs, presented in partnership with Cult MTL, is elated to launch Season 4 with a brand new episode featuring chef Benji Greenberg of esteemed Montreal culinary institution Joe Beef.

Enjoy this tantalizing and adventurous day as chef Greenberg and Beyond the Plate host and producer Heidi Small embark on an ice fishing expedition on the oh-so-picturesque Lake of Two Mountains, an hour outside of Montreal. After a very prosperous morning on the ice, the two continue on to chef Greenberg’s home to cook up a feast, and later venture inside Joe Beef. You do not want to miss this epic segment!

Beyond the Plate, featuring Benji Greenberg

Produced and Hosted by Heidi Small Filmed and Directed by Ezra Soiferman Edited by Teagan Lance Graphic Design & Logo by Alex Chocron Beyond the Plate by Heidi Small is an experience brought to you by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.

