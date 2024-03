François Legault approval now 32%, still among lowest in Canada

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault has increased one point since December to 32%, the second lowest of all premiers in Canada.

The premiers with the highest approval ratings are Wab Kinew of Manitoba (63%) and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan (53%). The premier with the lowest approval rating is New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs (31%).

“After a precipitous 16-point decline in quarter-over-quarter approval to end last year, Quebec Premier François Legault sees his personal assessment stabilize at 32%. The Coalition Avenir Quebec’s forthcoming 2024 budget will reportedly run a larger deficit due to the unforeseen funding needed to reach a deal with the province’s teacher’s union, which was on strike for 22 days in December and January. Quebec’s highest court recently upheld (most of) one of Legault’s signature legislative pieces – Bill 21 – which the leader cheered as a “great victory for the nation of Quebec.”

Premiers’ Performance: In election year, half approve of Moe and Eby, Higgs has steep hill to climbhttps://t.co/MZxHAwb0hl pic.twitter.com/Gcm11DruQC — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) March 11, 2024 François Legault approval now 32%, still among lowest in Canada

According to Léger, the Parti Québécois is now leading with 32% support, ahead of François Legault and the CAQ in second place with 25%.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 28 – March 6, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 4,550 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.