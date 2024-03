Connecting with over 7,000 certified operators, this Montreal company can facilitate private travel in as few as four hours.

Founded by Montrealer Matt Keezer, and based in this city, Flygreen provides private travel solutions for clients in need of private jet charter, commercial group charter or commercial group bookings. Connecting with over 7,000 certified operators via the JETPRO booking engine, Flygreen can facilitate private travel in as few as four hours. Flygreen also promises top-tier service care of their Jet Charter Executives, a team of seasoned aviation experts.

Aside from offering personalized travel arrangements and rapid organization, the element of the company’s mandate that truly sets it apart in the industry is their approach to environmental responsibility, or “bringing sustainability to the forefront of private aviation.” While JETPRO tracks flight options based on environmental impact and carbon footprint (as well as other key factors such as itinerary, pricing and reputation), Flygreen also plants trees to sequester the carbon emissions for each trip — over 30,000 trees have been planted so far. They also pledge to match 50% of their customers’ carbon capture contributions, prompting travellers to actively participate in reducing their environmental impact.

Some of the most popular private travel destinations from Montreal include the most iconic city in the world, New York City, its Mexican counterpart (and major hotspot) Mexico City, the serene landscapes of Quebec’s Îles de la Madeleine, New England’s major metropolis, Boston, and the tropical climes and nightlife hub of Miami. Whether travellers are visiting these or other destinations for special events, festivals, last-minute getaways or for business, the private option allows clients to forgo the standard stress and hassle that comes with commercial travel, from booking trouble to airport wait times to unreasonable baggage restrictions to cramped seating.

Flygreen’s unique blend of high-end, tailored travel experiences and a progressive approach to environmental stewardship demonstrates that the luxury of private aviation and the responsibility of sustainable travel can coexist.

“We need to find ways to bridge the gap between now and when electric aviation becomes commercially viable. Our aim is to be as responsible as we can to recognize this consumer shift in behaviour. It’s becoming more obvious that business as usual, especially in aviation, is not what consumers want. There are a lot of expectations that the aviation industry will transition to something more sustainable and responsible, so we’re trying to champion that in the best way we can.” —Flygreen CEO Matt Keezer

