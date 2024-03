Housing projects by the Old Brewery Mission and Logis-Rap are coming soon to Saint-Michel.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced this week that 43 new social housing units are being built in Saint-Michel for homeless people, people at risk of becoming homeless and vulnerable youth.

The units will be located in housing projects by the Old Brewery Mission (OBM), which will cater to homeless Montrealers over 50 with a 27-unit apartment building, and Logis-Rap, who will open 16 studio apartments for youth. Both projects are being supported financially by all levels of government.

“The crisis of vulnerability that is affecting all of Quebec is directly caused by the housing crisis, and it’s projects like these that we need to multiply and accelerate.”

