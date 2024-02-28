What to do in Montreal today Timothée Chalamet
What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Feb. 28

PHI Centre AR experience Colored: The Unknown Life of Claudette Colvin, extended through April 28

L.A. singer-songwriter Ricky Montgomery plays le Studio TD

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy plays the Bell Centre Feb. 28–29

Artloft Cinema Soirée presents The Last Picture Show

San Francisco post-punks Provoker, Riki and No Waves play Bar le Ritz PDB

