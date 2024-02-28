What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Feb. 28

PHI Centre AR experience Colored: The Unknown Life of Claudette Colvin, extended through April 28

L.A. singer-songwriter Ricky Montgomery plays le Studio TD

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy plays the Bell Centre Feb. 28–29

Artloft Cinema Soirée presents The Last Picture Show

San Francisco post-punks Provoker, Riki and No Waves play Bar le Ritz PDB

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.