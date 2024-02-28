This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.
Wednesday, Feb. 28
PHI Centre AR experience Colored: The Unknown Life of Claudette Colvin, extended through April 28
L.A. singer-songwriter Ricky Montgomery plays le Studio TD
Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy plays the Bell Centre Feb. 28–29
Artloft Cinema Soirée presents The Last Picture Show
San Francisco post-punks Provoker, Riki and No Waves play Bar le Ritz PDB
