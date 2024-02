What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Danse Danse presents Sankofa Danzafro’s Detrás del Sur: Danzas para Manuel at Place des Arts Feb. 21–24

Rendez-vous Québec Cinema festival begins with Anne Emond’s Lucy Grizzli Sophie

English-American rock duo the Kills play MTelus

Zimbabwean/Australian singer-songwriter & rapper TKAY MAIDZA plays le Belmont with Tallandskinny

Afro Drag at Bar le Cocktail

