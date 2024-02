What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Feb. 26

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night’s Ethnic Comedy Jam

Cinema Politica presents Unarmed Verses with special guests in attendance

Black History Month presents ‘Femmes noires dans la politique canadienne’ talk in Laval

U.S. pop singer Chelsea Cutler plays Beanfield Theatre

