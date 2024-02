What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Listening Sessions — A Selection of Iconic Montreal Albums at PHI Foundation

Montreal in the Canada Reads Spotlight: Catherine Leroux & Heather O’Neill in conversation

Synthapocalypse 10+ live electronic acts at the Wheel Club

BO X VEGA DJ night at 212 Montreal

Igloofest weekend 3

