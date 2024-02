What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Feb. 5

Cinema Politica presents the Montreal premiere of Israelism with director Q&A

Knoxville, TN alt-rock singer Briston Maroney brings his Ultrarapture tour to Club Soda

Trio “If Possible” at Casa del Popolo

Strange Moon (James Healy solo) live at Bar de Courcelle

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night (8 p.m.) & Dirty Mic (10 p.m.) at Hurley’s

