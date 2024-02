What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Feb. 8

The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri exhibition begins at Pointe-à-Callière

The Taverne Tour music festival begins, running through Feb. 10

MAI presents Waawaate Fobister in the dance/theatre show Omaagomaan Feb. 8 to 10

Lara Kramer Retrospective at Espace Libre Feb. 8–10

Toula Drimonis launches the French translation of her book We, the Others

