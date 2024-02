What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Georgia O’Keeffe and Henry Moore: Giants of Modern Art at the Museum of Fine Arts

Puzzled Pint Montreal: Afternoon Tea (location mystery game)

Petit Coeur à Montréal by Louise Gauthier at Ursa

Habs vs. the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at the Bell Centre

Tongues presents A Galentine’s Sketch Show

