This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Naishi Wang and Jean Abreu’s dance performance Deciphers at MAI Feb. 14 to 17

My Bloody F’N Valentine Dark Art Anti-Valentine exhibition at BBAM! Gallery

Valentine’s Day comedy, cocktails, jazz etc at Magpie Magique

Karaoke Romantique at Taverne Cobra

L.A. “daytime disco” band Poolside plays le Studio TD

