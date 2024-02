What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Feb. 19

L.A. rock duo Deap Vally (farewell tour) and Taxi Girls play Bar le Ritz PDB

Cinéma Politica screens 2012/Through the Heart and talk with directors

Ukrainian musician/visual artist Make Like a Tree at Casa del Popolo

Disney night at Cabaret Mado

Las Vegas deathcore band Ov Sulfur, Mental Cruelty and Ghost Bath play Théâtre Fairmount

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.