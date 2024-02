What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats & Colored: The Unknown Life of Claudette Colvin begin at PHI Centre

Last day of Poutine Week!

Wildside presents Pearle Harbour in Agit-Pop! at la Chapelle Feb. 7–8

Movie Trivia Night at Hurley’s

Fucking Hell angry comedy show hosted by Lucy Gervais at NDQ

