Thursday, Feb. 29

Nigerian Afrobeat artist Burna Boy plays his second show at the Bell Centre

First of three English-language Disney on Ice shows at Place Bell

Kid Koala’s The Storyville Mosquito at place es Arts Feb. 29 to March 3

Comedy show at Comedyville

Boogie Nights Thursdays at Apt. 200

