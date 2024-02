What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia exhibition at the MAC (Place Ville Marie)

Newbie Tuesday at the Comedy Nest

This week! Comedian/filmmaker Sean Carson hosts Newbie Tuesday and @justforlaughs recording artist @ElspethWright hosts Comedy Lab Wednesday! February 6 & 7, 8pm (to 9:30), $6 gets you in and a free pass to a weekend show! Info/tix: https://t.co/RZIhlCDs4F pic.twitter.com/ItF0QDKvX1 — Comedy Nest (@comedynest) February 5, 2024

San Francisco dream pop & power pop bands No Vacation and French Cassettes play Bar le Ritz PDB

Oakland metal band Machine Head play MTelus with Fear Factory, Orbit Culture & Gates to Hell

Les Mardis Retro DJ night at Café Campus

