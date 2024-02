What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Black History Month & the Habs presents Black Ice with a director Q&A at Taverne 1909

Beyond Jazz no. 4 at Ursa

Richmond, VA thrash metal band Municipal Waste plays Foufs with Ghoul, Necrot, Dead Heat

Detroit rapper Veeze plays le Studio TD

Montreal indie pop artist San James presents Épilogue at Bar le Ritz PDB

