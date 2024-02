What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Feb. 16

The One That Got Away: Valentine’s Day edition at Impro Montreal

Montreal electropop duo Milk & Bone play Théâtre Beanfield

Tainted Love ’80s valentine’s DJ night with Plastik Patrik & Davidé

Saturday, Feb. 17

Salon de vélo de Montréal at Palais des Congrès Feb. 16–18

L.A. alt-rock/punk band Militairie Gun plays Foufs with Pool Kids & more

Toronto Punjabi-music producer Ikky plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Sunday, Feb. 18

Massimadi presents Transcendence film series at McCord Museum Feb. 15–18

PWHL Montreal vs. Minnesota at Place Bell

Underground Comedy Railroad at the Comedy Nest

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.