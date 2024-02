What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Feb. 9

In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats exhibition at PHI Centre

Darkmatter dance show at Usine C Feb. 9, discussion Feb. 10

Last weekend of Igloofest at the Old Port Feb. 9 & 10

Taverne Tour presents Jon Spencer, High Klassified, Population II, les Shirley & more

Saturday, Feb. 10

Concert for the Lunar New Year at Bourgie Hall

Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown, Feb. 9–11

Taverne Tour presents Suuns, Marie Davidson, Li’l Andy’s Hezekiah Procter & more

Sunday, Feb. 11

Habs vs. the St-Louis Blues at the Bell Centre

Watch the Super Bowl at Champs

Charlotte Cardin plays Place Bell Feb. 8–11

