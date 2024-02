What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Feb. 2

Davis Cup tennis tie-match, Canada vs. Korea, at IGA Stadium

The Sam Roberts Band plays Beanfield Theatre

Friday I’m in Love DJ night at Cabaret Berlin

Saturday, Feb. 3

Wildside presents Montreal Music with Sarah Segal & the Laser live (free) at Centaur Theatre Feb. 2–3

Orchestre Metropolitain de Montréal: From the Abyss to the Stars at Maison Symphonique

Voyage Funktastique DJ night at le Belmont

Sunday, Feb. 4

Last day of Habitat Sonore at PHI Centre

I Let Rhythms Flow Françoise Sullivan exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts

NYC-based pop dup Frost Children & noise-pop trio Mother Cell play la Sotterenea

