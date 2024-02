What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Feb. 23

Game On! symphonic game music at Place des Arts

Montréal en Lumière presents Glenn Viel x Maison Boulud Feb. 23 & 24

Montreal R&B/soul artist Shay Lia plays Studio TD

DahL, Gondola and Ahren Strange play Casa del Popolo

Saturday, Feb. 24

U.S./U.K. jazz/soul artist Lady Blackbird plays Studio TD

Ottawa rapper Night Lovell plays Club Soda

Black History Month music talk

Laylit party at Ausgang Plaza

Sunday, Feb. 25

Georgia O’Keeffe & Henry Moore: Giants of Modern Art at the Museum of Fine Arts

The Mirror by Gravity & Other Myths at TOHU

