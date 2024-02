Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement following the announcement of additional funding from the Government of Canada to fight car theft, and the dismantling of a criminal car theft network in Montreal.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement yesterday after the announcement of additional funding from the Government of Canada to fight car theft in the city. Following the dismantling of a criminal car theft network that morning in Montreal, Plante also issued a direct message to car thieves, saying, “You will be arrested.”

The federal government is investing $15-million to deal with car theft, to be distributed among police forces across Canada.

Last year alone, there were 11,831 vehicles reported stolen in Montreal, according to the SPVM.

“I want to thank the teams who worked on this important investigation and reassure the Montreal population. Safety is a priority and we are working as a team to curb the increase in thefts. I also welcome the announcement of this additional amount from the Government of Canada, which, in particular, helps us to carry out prevention and ensure that our young people do not fall into crime.”

