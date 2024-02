“What horrible news. All my thoughts are with the community of the city of Vaudreuil-Dorion.”

Two dead, one critically injured in Vaudreuil-Dorion stabbing, suspect arrested

The Sûreté du Québec has confirmed that two women are dead and a third 70-year-old victim was critically injured in a multiple stabbing just before noon today in an apartment building in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Five ambulances were reportedly called to the scene of the armed assault in the town 45 kilometres west of Montreal, where one 44-year-old male suspect was arrested during a major police operation.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the incident when the news was first reported earlier today.

“What horrible news. All my thoughts are with the community of the city of Vaudreuil-Dorion.”

Quelle horrible nouvelle. 😔 Toutes mes pensées accompagnent la communauté de la ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion. La @sureteduquebec mène l'enquête. https://t.co/3eEYGKH1RH — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 15, 2024

This article was originally published at 2:45 p.m. and updated at 4:31 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2024.

