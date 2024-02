Three hotels, two restaurants in Montreal named among best in the world by Forbes

Forbes Travel Guide has released the winners of their 2024 Star Awards, and three hotels, two restaurants and one spa in Montreal have been named among the best in the world.

On the hotels side are the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, the Four Seasons Hotel and Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. The two restaurants included in this year’s list are Maison Boulud and Toqué! The only Montreal spa on the list is the Guerlain Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal.

“Forbes Travel Guide compiles its ratings using an objective, independent and data-driven process. Incognito inspectors pose as everyday guests and stay at hotels, board cruises, receive spa services and dine at fine restaurants around the world. They test some 900 exacting standards—such as whether a room is designed to promote sleep quality or whether the food-and-beverage choices support a guest’s well-being—emphasizing exceptional service, which accounts for 70 percent of a property’s rating. Newer standards focus on the guest experience, such as ensuring ‘cocktails are dynamically interesting and photogenic’ and even asking if the inspector would ‘readily recommend this property to others.’ The remaining 30 percent comes from the quality and condition of the facilities. Finally, inspectors are now required to reflect on whether there was great value in the experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Boulud (@maisonboulud)

