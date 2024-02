If the Parti Québécois is resonating more with Quebecers, it’s not because of a promise of Quebec independence.

According to a new study by Léger, support for Quebec sovereignty is now 35%. This is the same percentage of support as on Oct. 30, just after Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon unveiled the party’s budget for Year One of an independent Quebec on Oct. 23.

There is currently a 21-point spread between those who support Quebec independence (35%) and those who do not (56%).

The study also found that the Parti Québécois is now leading with 32% support in voting intentions, ahead of François Legault and the CAQ in second place.

Sondage Leger/JDM/TVA



Le PQ mène par 7% sur la CAQ à l'échelle nationale (32% vs 25) et par 10% chez les francophones (38% vs 28%).



Chaque parti a ses forces et faiblesses:

Le gvt de la CAQ a un taux de satisfaction de 33%

QS domine chez les jeunes avec 36% du vote

PLQ en… pic.twitter.com/Hp19dWPDe1 — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) February 7, 2024 Support for Quebec sovereignty stagnant despite PQ surge in polls

The Léger/Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec web survey was conducted from February 2 to 5, 2024, with 1,032 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

