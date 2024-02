The demonstration was organized by tenants’ rights advocates who are denouncing the bill, calling for a rent freeze and demanding that Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau step down.

Protest against Quebec Bill 31, banning lease transfers, happening in Montreal on Saturday

A protest against Quebec’s Bill 31 will be taking place in Montreal on Saturday. The demonstration’s organizers, the Coalition of Housing Committees and Tenants Associations of Quebec (RCLALQ), are also demanding a rent freeze in Quebec and that Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau step down.

“As Quebec goes through the most profound housing crisis in its history, as rents surge and evictions multiply, the government has proposed a bill that represents a direct attack on tenants. This is shameful!”

The protest will begin at noon at 425 Beaubien E. (corner St-Denis).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RCLALQ (@rclalq) Protest against Quebec Bill 31, banning lease transfers, happening in Montreal on Saturday

To read our editorial about Bill 31, please click here.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.