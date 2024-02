It’s amazing to think how far the television industry has come in the years since The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire aired.

The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, Peaky Blinders… the list of incredible gangster series on television is endless. And now there could be another offering on the way to challenge these esteemed offerings as the greatest in the genre.

According to recent reports, two of the best writers in the business are teaming up to create a brand new gangster series for streaming services. With these talented forces teaming up, the upcoming offering has the potential to be epic.

Terrence Winter and Nicholas Pileggi Collaborating on New Series

Terrence Winter is one of the hottest writers in the business, having worked on The Wolf of Wall Street as well as The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. Winter alone could easily write an award-winning script, but can you imagine how much better he would be if he teamed up with another Martin Scorsese script writer?

You might not have to imagine for much longer, as Winter will be collaborating with Nicholas Pileggi, another behemoth in the industry who’s written classics like Goodfellas and American Gangster. With these two minds coming together, it’s tantalizing to think what they could conjure up. Between them, they know everything there is to know about the genre.

Mafia Themes are Hugely Popular in the Mainstream

Some would say it’s high time that a new gangster series hit streaming platforms. There’s a gap in the market for one, and a sprawling audience ready and waiting for it. Mafia themes have always been massively popular in the mainstream, with many of the top-rated movies of all time belonging to the genre. The Godfather, Mean Streets, Goodfellas, and Casino are all up there among the top pictures ever.

Mafia themes are also heavily represented in other areas of the entertainment industry. Along with series, there have been numerous games over the years. For instance, the Mafia titles from Gathering of Developers and 2K Games are some of the best open world games ever made.

Mafia themes are still going strong in today’s iGaming industry as well, with the Mafia Mayhem slot listed among the top online casino Canada games. The thumbnail stands out among other titles like The Twisted Circus and Cats and Cash because of the clear use of gangster tropes in the artwork. With mafia themes so prevalent in popular culture, there’s no doubt that the world is crying out for another television series in the genre.

This Could be a Major Hit

It’s amazing to think how far the television industry has come in the years since The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire aired. The intense competition between streaming services has led to high budget television shows that can rival movies in terms of spectacle.

With Winter and Pileggi teaming up to write an offering for modern platforms, there’s a good chance that this could be the greatest mafia television series ever made. Gangster fans should keep an eye out for any further news about this production.