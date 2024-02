The following capsule review of Ma Mère en Feu appears in the 2024 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Ma Mère en Feu

Established in mid-2022, the latest joint by chef and musician Beaver Sheppard (alongside fellow restaurant vet Max Corsillo) offers adventurous daily specials — ranging from blue tuna sashimi and niçoise salads to chimichangas and sticky pork bowls — as well as menu staples like the Blue (cheese) Angel Burger and Nashville XXX Fried Chicken (and their less chewy but still intense tofu alternates). That the comfort-food haven is decorated with vintage trashy restaurant signage and other kitsch knick-knacks, stocks natural wine and is connected and intertwined with the record store 180g — not to mention that they don’t deliver (“Fuck Uber”) and have lots of personality — makes a visit to the random Rosemont corner all the more worthwhile. (5868 De Lorimier)

