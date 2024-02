The following capsule review of Hiatus appears in the 2024 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Hiatus

If you’re racking your brain for a fresh spot for a night out in downtown Montreal, let the light at the top of Place Ville Marie be a beacon for Hiatus. Open for dinner as well as lunch on weekdays, Hiatus offers beautiful panoramic views and fantastic Japanese-inspired dishes, and cocktails — try the baked oysters and “nouilles aux oeufs” (if you’re not feeling lobster or A5 Miyazaki Wagyu) while sipping on a spicy Skyline Sling (which combines Suntori and Glenmorangie). Located on PVM’s 46th floor, with a bar that now serves Japanese bites on the 45th, Hiatus lives up to its status as the restaurant at the top of the city with a blend of aesthetic refinement, warm service and consistently satisfying food. (1 Place Ville Marie, 46th floor)

