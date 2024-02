“Let us celebrate the legacy of Nelson Mandela by honouring his commitment to justice, equality and reconciliation.”

The City of Montreal has released a statement marking Nelson Mandela Day, a day honouring the legacy of the former South African President.

In their statement, Projet Montréal noted that the commemorative day was established by Quebec’s National Assembly in 2015.

“Let us celebrate the legacy of Nelson Mandela by honouring his commitment to justice, equality and reconciliation.”

Le 11 février 1990, Nelson Mandela sortait de prison. 25 ans plus tard, en 2015, l'Assemblée nationale du Québec proclamait le 11 février Journée Nelson Mandela.

Célébrons l'héritage de Nelson Mandela en honorant son engagement envers la justice, l'égalité et la réconciliation.✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/7EhDUR9cKS — Projet Montréal (@projetmontreal) February 11, 2024 Montreal marks Nelson Mandela Day

In 2020, Mayor Valérie Plante posted about Nelson Mandela on the 30-year-anniversary of his visit to Montreal, a trip that followed his release from jail after 27 years as a political prisoner. During Mandela’s visit, he had some amazing things to say about our city.

“Even while we were in prison, we came to know this city as a home of the struggle against apartheid, a friend of our people, an enemy of racist tyranny and a source of strength to us, because the position you took served as assurance to all our people that nobody could deny us freedom.”

30 ans déjà depuis le passage de Nelson Mandela à Montréal. Célébrons ce leader de la résistance sud-africaine qui s’est battu toute sa vie contre l'apartheid et les inégalités et pour la justice sociale et continuons de lutter contre le racisme et les discriminations. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/0Ww2thT8sH — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 19, 2020 Montreal marks Nelson Mandela Day

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.