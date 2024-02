Griffintown to get its first refrigerated skating rink

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared news today that Griffintown will soon get its first refrigerated skating rink. The project, part of a previously announced series of green developments in Griffintown, is being built at the Bassin-à-Bois sponge park and will include a pavilion and other facilities.

“Griffintown continues to flourish. I salute the significant involvement of its citizens, who are motivated to improve their neighbourhood. We’re here to support them, upgrade services to the population and create comfortable living environments.”

