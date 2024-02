The top three movies streaming in Canada are all available on Prime Video.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the latest market share figures among streaming services in Canada, with Netflix still in the lead at 24%, followed by Prime Video (22%), Disney+ (18%), Crave (11%), Paramount+ (8%) and Apple TV+ (5%).

Market share of streaming services: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Crave & more

“Throughout 2023, Paramount+ showed remarkable growth, gaining 3% in market share in December. Joining the positive uptick are major streaming providers Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV+, who increased by 1% each.”

Currently, the top three movies streaming in Canada are all available on Prime Video.

