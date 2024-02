We sampled the three-course special menu by chef Jason Morris, coming to Montreal couples for Valentine’s Day 2024.

Montreal restaurant Marcus is never short on party energy, so it’s no surprise that the downtown hotspot is a destination for celebrations of all kinds. Last week we sampled chef Jason Morris’s special menu for Valentine’s Day 2024 at Marcus, and can vouch for the quality and creativity of each course, as well as their bang-on aesthetic finesse.

The three-course dinner features a choice of three mains: grilled lamb with grilled peppers and eggplant puree, striped bass with jumbo shrimp and scallops and rigatoni with mushroom ragout. The appetizer options are foie gras terrine, red tuna carpaccio and roasted beets and horseradish winter salad. The desserts are a fleur lychee grapefruit, billionaire and strawberry pistachio éclair. Wine pairing and a signature cocktail are also available.

