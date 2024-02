Linda Uqaituk Kirshner was located in the city six months after being reported missing.

The SPVM have announced that 16-year-old Linda Uqaituk Kirshner has been found safe and sound in Montreal. She went missing, at the age of 15, from the Plateau Mont-Royal in August.

Montreal police thanked the public for their help.

Linda Uqaituk Kirshner, 16 y/o, missing since August 2023, has been found safe and sound in Montreal. Thank you for your help. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/MSgFPKDrPz — Police Montréal (@SPVM) February 23, 2024 16-year-old Montreal girl missing since August found safe and sound

