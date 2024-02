Tickets for the Bell Centre show will go on sale on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

Jennifer Lopez to bring her This Is Me… Now tour to Montreal on Aug. 5

Evenko has announced that Jennifer Lopez will be bringing her This Is Me… Now tour to Montreal. JLo is scheduled to play the Bell Centre on Aug. 5, 2024.

Tickets are going on sale on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by evenko (@evenko)

