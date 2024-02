In Quebec, investing in education after years of stagnation comes with a warning from the premier: “The next budget will be largely in deficit because of this choice.”

Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Sunday that the provincial government has made an offer — one that he refers to as a “big move” — to teachers and education staff including an increase in both salary and support. This comes at the close of the latest round of negotiations on collective agreements with unions that were one strike prior to the holidays.

Legault said that the new starting salary for Quebec teachers, should this agreement be accepted, would be $65,000, while the highest salary level would be $109,000, representing increases between 18.6% and 27% “with the compound effect.” The province would also commit to creating 5,000 new permanent positions for teachers and 4,000 full-time equivalent classroom assistants.

“I am confident that with the agreement we signed, salary conditions in the education sector will become much more attractive and that we will gradually fill all positions.

“But I want to say to all Quebecers: this choice will have financial consequences. The next budget will be largely in deficit because of this choice, among other things. But we do it for the good of the Quebec nation. As Premier, I fully accept this. It’s the responsible choice to make!”

Dans la dernière négociation de conventions collectives, on a décidé de donner un grand coup pour améliorer les conditions de travail de ceux et celles qui travaillent en Éducation.



À la fin de l’entente, un enseignant va commencer à 65 000$ par année et va gagner 109 000$ par… pic.twitter.com/9H3HfCyqQy — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 18, 2024 Legault announces ‘big move’ salary pitch to Quebec teachers and resulting budget deficit

