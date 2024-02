Cardin was nominated for six Junos yesterday and is performing for four consecutive nights at Place Bell this week, starting tonight.

Charlotte Cardin will sing ‘O Canada’ at the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 18

Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin will sing “O Canada” at the NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. Cardin’s rendition of the Canadian national anthem will be followed by Babyface singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Cardin, who was nominated for six Juno Awards yesterday, is performing for four consecutive nights this week at Place Bell in Laval, beginning tonight (Feb. 8 to 11).

