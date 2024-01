What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

The Wildside Theatre festival presents Scapegoat Carnivale’s Ricki Jan. 30–Feb. 3

The MAC presents Jeremy Shaw’s exhibition Phase Shifting Index at Fonderie Darling

The St. Lawrence River: Echoes From the Shores exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Newbie Tuesday at the Comedy Nest

Beyond Jazz no3 at Ursa

