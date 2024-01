What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia exhibition at the MAC

Seamus Gallagher’s Mother Memory Cellophane at McCord Museum

YES Employment + Entrepreneurship presents Bookkeeping Essentials for Launching Your business

PWHL Montreal vs. New York at Place Bell

PWHL viewing at Champs bar

