What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Techno Wed DJ night at Barbossa with Nastya NVRSLP & more

Grant Writing Essentials workshop by YES Employment + Entrepreneurship

Concept Art Drink & Draw at Bar Waverly

4 Queens pour nous at Cabaret Mado

Montreal bands Frown Line, Ahren Strange & Still Kicking play l’Escogriffe

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.