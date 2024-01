What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Curator talk/tour of Living Spaces: Moshe Safdie’s Early Affordable Housing Projects in North America exhibition at McGill Library

Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia exhibition at the MAC

Play in the Everyday: Expanding the Art of Play Through Clown Work workshop at MAI

Voix de Ville variety show at the Wiggle Room

Montreal indie rock act Lucill and Radiant Baby play l’Escogriffe

