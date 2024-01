What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Jan. 29

Cinema Politica presents the premiere of Finite: The Climate of Change with director Q&A

Bishop & Gags comedy show at Pub Bishop & Bagg

Irish folk-inspired pop singer Darren Kiely and Kyndal Inskeep play Bar le Ritz PDB

Alex Bellegarde’s Latin jazz quartet performs at Dièse Onze

Allysann Mei Music & more at Quai des Brumes

