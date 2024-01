What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Museum of Fine Arts hosts a Pop Happening with DJ Elle Barbara, access to Marisol exhibition & more

The MAC presents Jeremy Shaw’s exhibition Phase Shifting Index at Fonderie Darling

Cinéma Politica presents four films about Palestine by Jocelyne Saab

Concept art drink & draw at Ping Pong Club

Soirée rap français at Union Française

