What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Jan. 8

David Bowie 4Ever and Ever with DJ Roxy Moron at Champs

Filmmakers networking event by Raindance Montreal at Sir Winston Churchill Pub

Multiple exhibitions and educational IMAX films at the Montreal Science Centre

Montreal musician(s) Too Much Everything album launch at Cinéma Moderne

World’s Smallest Comedy Night + Monday Night Dirty Mic comedy at Hurley’s

