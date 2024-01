What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Astronomy on Tap MTL (discussion, games by astronomers, in English) at Siboire

Also Cool Mag presents free drink & draw event at Système

Toronto indie rock band Jane’s Party play Bar le Ritz PDB

Bedroom electronic acts Cølibri and Faux Soleil play l’Escogriffe

Light Delight indie dance & dark disco night at Bar la Shop

