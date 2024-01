What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Pop singer Alicia Moffet plays LaSalle’s Théatre Desjardins

MTL Hip Hop 1990–2000 bilingual discussion at Afromusée

Local “nightmare folk” act Bad Uncle and 7-piece Dumai Dunai play Turbo Haüs

Montreal post-punk band Gashrat play Cinémathèque Québécoise

Bristol electronic duo Koan Sound play Newspeak

