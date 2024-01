What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this New Year’s Eve party weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Jan. 12

Double vernissage at Pierre François Ouellette gallery for Natasha Kanapé Fontaine & Jamie Ross

Drum & Bass Collider at Foufs

Cerise Noir goth night at Notre Dame des Quilles

Saturday, Jan. 13

PWHL Montreal home opener at Verdun Auditorium

Crabe play la Sotterenea with Macula Dog & Pressure Pin

Qualité de Luxe 10th anniversary party at le Ministère

Sunday, Jan. 14

Far North interactive program at Esplanade Tranquille skating rink

Family Funday Sundays at Montreal Pinball Arcade

The Simpsons Pinball Party (Stern, 2003) was added to Pinball Medics (Montreal Pinball Arcade) in Montréal by evo https://t.co/S1o24ggHzv — PinballMap HQ (@pinballmapcom) January 8, 2024

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony at Place des Arts

