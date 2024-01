What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this New Year’s Eve party weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Jan. 19

FME music fest doc It Could Only Happen Here screens at Cinémathèque Québécoise Jan. 19–20, 23–24

Montreal singer-songwriter Brad Barr plays Ursa

Madonna dance party at Cabaret Berlin

Saturday, Jan. 20

Talisman Theatre’s Still Life continues at the Centaur, Jan. 19–20

First weekend of Igloofest in the Old Port Jan. 19–20

Madonna plays her second Celebration show at the Bell Centre

Laylit party at Ausgang Plaza

Sunday, Jan. 21

Far From Nostalgia Amancio Williams exhibition at the CCA continues through Jan. 28

Rumble Theatre & Imago present Good Things to Do Jan. 20 & 21 (4 shows per day)

Le Cinéclub: The Film Society screens Fritz Lang’s 1953 film The Big Heat

